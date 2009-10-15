Pepsi Scrambling To Calm Outrage Over iPhone App "Amp Up Before You Score"

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad672ca00000000004ff113/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Some idiot at Pepsi had a brilliant idea: Since energy drinks are drunk by randy teenagers, make an iPhone app that offers suggestions about how to get laid!Not surprisingly, people are outraged: Pepsi’s a family company!

So now Pepsi’s scrambling to figure out how it could possibly have been so boneheaded…

Valerie Bauerlein and Suzanne Vranica, WSJ: The app, released last Friday, purports to help men pick up any one of 24 types of women, such as the “sorority girl,” “cougar,” “rebound girl” or “punk rock girl.” Users can choose the type of woman they have their eye on, then get coached on facts that might be useful, such as computing a carbon footprint to impress “the treehugger.”

Suggested pick-up lines can be risqué. To pick up “the artist,” the app recommends the following line: “You know the Mona Lisa has no eyebrows. I wonder what else she shaves.”

The app then takes the coaching a step further, encouraging users who “score” to post details such as name, date and comments, for their pals via Facebook and Twitter…

Pepsi is understandably holding emergency meetings to discuss whether to pull the app. But if you hurry you can still download it from the App Store.

(See what you’re missing if you only have a BlackBerry?)



