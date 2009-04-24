PAULSON RECANTS: Bernanke Didn't Make Me Do It

Hank Paulson has recanted on what he told Andrew Cuomo, which was that Ben Bernanke asked him to threaten to oust Ken Lewis and the Bank of America board if Lewis decided not to go forward with the Merrill deal.



Paulson says his words were his own and that Bernanke did not ask him to convey a specific message to Lewis, CNBC says.

See Also: Paulson: Bernanke Made Me Do It

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.