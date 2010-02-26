Paterson Finally Considers Quitting

After a member of his administration called his actions “unacceptable” and resigned today, Governor David Paterson is finally considering quitting the race.



The NYT:

“I am not suspending my campaign, but I am talking to a number of elected officials around the state, as I would, fellow Democrats, to give their opinion,” the governor said in a brief press conference Thursday evening. He added: “I’ve got an open mind about this thing. I want the Democrats to win in November.”

Whether he knows it or not, Gov. Paterson’s campaign is already over. In the past two weeks, the New York Times’s revelations about his conduct have destroyed what little chance he had of getting re-elected.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.