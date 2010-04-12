Palm (PALM) Now Officially On The Block

After the failure of its new line of Pre and Pixi smartphones, there’s only one escape for Palm (PALM)–a sale of the company.



Palm has hired Goldman and Frank Quattrone’s Qatalyst Group to sell the company, Bloomberg reports. HTC and Lenovo are said to be sniffing around. Early bids may come in this week.

On Friday, Palm’s stock jumped sharply on the HTC rumours.

On the surface, Palm appears nearly worthless, but here’s what a Palm buyer will get…

BONUS: Who Is Going To Buy Palm?

