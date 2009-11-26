Overstock: Actually, Grant Thornton Is Lying

The pissing match between Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne and his former accounting firm continues.



Last week, in a very unusual move, Byrne announced that he had fired Grant Thornton because the firm had changed its mind about how Overstock should account for a $785,000 payment that boosted the company’s bottom line in Q1.

Then, in an even more unusual move, Grant Thornton said Byrne was lying. It also explained clearly, which Byrne hadn’t, that Overstock’s accounting treatment had improved the company’s bottom line in Q1 and that Grant Thornton believed this accounting was incorrect.

Now Byrne says that it is Grant Thornton that is lying:

Grant Thornton Letter: “We disagree with the Company’s statement in

paragraph 7 ‘that upon further consultation and review within the

firm, Grant Thornton revised its earlier position’ regarding the

previously filed 2009 interim financial statements. This statement

is not accurate. The Company brought the overpayment to a

fulfillment partner to Grant Thornton’s attention in October. After

additional discussions with the Company, the predecessor auditor and

receipt of additional documentation from the Company we determined

that the Company’s position as to the accounting treatment for the

overpayment to a fulfillment partner was in error.”

This is a falsehood. On several occasions Grant Thornton discussed

with and provided guidance on the accounting for the $785,000

fulfillment partner overpayment during and prior to October…

It was only after we received the SEC’s November 3 letter, which

questioned our accounting treatment for the overpayment recovery and

asked whether we had consulted with our auditors’ national offices,

that Mr. Eldredge (as well as the managing partner of the Grant

Thornton Salt Lake office, Gordy Haycock) took the position we had

incorrectly accounted for the partner overpayment recovery. When we

pointed out that we had asked that their initial advice be confirmed

by national office, and had in fact received that confirmation,

Grant Thorton’s position became that the local engagement team’s

discussions with the regional and national offices had only been

“informal,” and that it had not been a “formal request” for national

review. To us, it appears that either the Grant Thornton local

office was overruled by its regional and national offices, or Grant

Thornton became concerned that the SEC would review its conclusions,

and only then did Grant Thornton decide to disavow its previous

advice.

So what happens now? Not much:

We get more entertaining dispatches from Patrick Byrne.

The SEC investigation into Overstock’s accounting shifts into an even higher gear.

The company eventually restates its numbers and maybe pays a nominal fine.

Overstock remains the most bizarre company in the industry.

