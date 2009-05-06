Only 491,000 Jobs Lost, Markets Soar

Stock futures were higher on Wednesday after a closely watched precursor to Friday’s critical nonfarm payrolls report suggested a slowing of job losses last month in the private sector.



A report from Automatic Data Processing and Macroeconomic Advisors said the U.S. private sector shed 491,000 jobs during April, better than the 650,000-job decline that economists had expected the report to show and a slowing in the pace of job losses seen during the first three months of the year.

Keep reading >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.