Only 1 In 2,333 TV Viewers Watch FOX Business News

FOX Business News fans explain away the network’s poor ratings by saying that it just isn’t available in that many homes.



That’s no longer true.

FOX Business is available in 49 million homes. That’s fewer homes than CNBC is available in, but it’s still a lot.

How many of those homes actually tune into FOX Business News on the average day?

21,000.

That’s not a lot of homes.

No wonder FOX Business News is throwing in the towel.

