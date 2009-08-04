Now that Google is publicly urging people to dump Microsoft Office and use Google Apps, it’s time to start demanding that Google make Apps better.



With this in mind, here’s an unsolicited note we just got expressing a feeling we can relate to.

One of many reasons Google docs sucks

We encountered an error converting your file.

Document too large.

And here are a bunch of other complaints folks in our office have:

“The graphs are ugly.” This is why one one member of our team says he is still using Microsoft Excel.

Hard to work on the docs offline. If Google Gears solves this problem, which we’ve heard it does, it would be nice if Google would just install it for us. Or, better yet, make it so something didn’t need to be installed.

Security. That Twitter nightmare didn’t reassure us about storing everything online where everyone can see it. Several members of our team are nervous that when they share one Google doc, they’ll breach security for all of them.

Exchange is way better for corporate email. If Google wants us to ditch Microsoft, when will it make the back-end email as good? For example, what’s with the “conversations”? We hate those. If other people like them, great, but why not give us the ability to just read the email normally?

“Invitation” system weird. Instead of allowing us to “invite” someone to share a Google document, why not just allow us to send them the document by embedding a link in an email. Or, just as good, by “attaching” the document, the same way we do with Microsoft Office docs.

We’re big users of Google Apps, by the way. For the most part, they’re more convenient than sharing Office files. But we all still have Office on our computers, because we keep getting Office docs in email. (And also because, for large, complex spreadsheets, Excel is still the way to go.)

