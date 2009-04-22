One Man's Answer To Money Woes: Kill Family

From Matt Zapotksy at the Washington Post: The man who killed his wife and three young children and then himself in a tiny town in northwest Maryland last week was at least $460,000 in debt and owned a Florida house that was in foreclosure, according to property records and police.

In one of six notes he left scattered about the rented house in Middletown, Christopher Wood, 34, described his financial hardships and his struggle with depression and anxiety — factors that investigators believe contributed to the killings.

Frederick County Sheriff Charles Jenkins said that about half of the family’s debt came from credit cards. The Woods were unable to sell the home in Jacksonville, Fla., and their mortgage was “way beyond their capability to pay,” he said.

