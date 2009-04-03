One Detail You Really Didn't Want To Know About Allen Stanford

Yes, Allen Stanford built a Ponzi empire that vaporized billions. You can read about all that here, in detail, in this WSJ article, including about how one top Stanford minion cried when it all began to come crashing down and how an outside lawyer suggested group prayer.



But here’s the bizarre part:

The 6-foot-4-inch financier became a towering figure on [Antigua], which granted him citizenship in 1999 and knighted him in 2006. He served as chairman of the government board that oversaw its offshore financial industry, was a major lender to the government, launched an airline and a construction firm, and purchased the island’s biggest newspaper. He poured considerable sums into West Indian cricket, hosting a tournament last fall that awarded the winning team $20 million. He told people his life had been changed by an encounter with a local Catholic priest with wounds in his hands and feet that Mr. Stanford believed to be the stigmata of Jesus Christ. He began carrying with him a vial of congealed fluids from the priest’s foot.

Yuck.

