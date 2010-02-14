Olympics Shortens Luge Track But Refuses To Admit It's Because The Track Is Absurdly Dangerous

Photo: AP

The “investigation” into the horrifying death of Georgian luger Nodar Kumaritashvili at the Olympics concluded that the only reason he flew out of the track at 90 miles an hour and smacked into a steel pole was that he entered turn 16 a bit late.In other words, it was all his fault.



The track, which so terrifies the competitors that they have nicknamed turn 15 the “50-50” curve on account of the odds of your surviving it without crashing, has been declared perfectly safe–never mind that all it took for Nodar to fly out at 90 MPH and hit a pole was entering the turn a split-second late.

But now the Olympics committee has finally agreed to shorten the track. Of course, they’re only doing to preserve the fragile emotions of the competitors. Safety has nothing to do with it.

WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP)—The start of men’s Olympic luge competition was moved farther down the track, international luge officials said Saturday, a decision made with the “emotional component” of athletes in mind following the death of a Georgian competitor.

The officials reiterated that the lightning-fast track was safe for competition.

“We never said it is too fast,” International Luge Federation president Josef Fendt said.

An extra session of men’s training, as well as all four runs of the men’s event later in the day, will begin from the women’s start ramp.

