Photo: YouTube Screenshot

Yet another reason to admire Warren Buffett…



YOU try maintaining a reputation as the world’s most brilliant investor, richest man, greatest philanthropist, and beloved icon while somehow not making a complete fool of yourself in a video like this.

It’s no wonder GEICO is doing so well.

(Scroll down for video, via NYT)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.