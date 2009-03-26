Oh Screw Those Whiny AIG Bastards, Let Them Eat Cake

Robert Lee, President of Pennsylvania-based Encoda, weighs in on AIG VP Jake DeSantis’s public resignation from the company:

He was going to donate the money to charity!

“Worked hard these long 12 months…”

But, Daddy (Liddy), you PROMISSSSSSED!!!!

Let all of them go look for work elsewhere.

It will be like the car salesman that gets pissed off at Dealership X, goes to Y, gets pissed off, goes to Z, gets pissed off, goes back to X. Or gets fired from each.

I am not sure what great service all you guys offer the world.

I get calls from broker-children telling me to buy this and that. They call me Robert as if we are arse hole buddies. I ask them if we know each other. They say no. I tell them my name is Mr. Lee. Sometimes they hang up. Then I ask them why they want me to buy Western Digital or whatever it is and they launch into some script they know nothing about. I am in the computer business. I taught computer science. They know nothing. Does not stop them from touting it.

If someone from the William Morris Agency called me up and told me they had booked me to play Chopin’s Polonaise #6 in A Flat next Saturday I would say no, I do not play the piano. George Bush, Sarah Palin and every stockbroker in America would say I’ll be right over.

