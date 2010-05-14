Oh, Great: Gulf Oil Leak May Be 5X As Big As BP Has Been Saying

Justin Gillis in the NYT:



Two weeks ago, the government put out a round estimate of the size of the oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico: 5,000 barrels a day…

But scientists and environmental groups are raising sharp questions about that estimate, declaring that the leak must be far larger. They also criticise BP for refusing to use well-known scientific techniques that would give a more precise figure…

Ian R. MacDonald, an oceanographer at Florida State University who is an expert in the analysis of oil slicks, said he had made his own rough calculations using satellite imagery. They suggested that the leak could “easily be four or five times” the government estimate, he said.

