Of Course Ruth Madoff Knew

“The Ethicist,” Randy Cohen, concludes that Ruth Madoff and Bernie should remain together (in a cell) until death do them part:



These are dark days for Bernard and Ruth Madoff. His Mets tickets were sold on eBay; she was banned from the Pierre Michel Salon. Through it all, this question persists: did she know about his $65 billion Ponzi scheme? Regardless of the answer, should she have? Did she have an ethical obligation to understand the source of the fortune she long enjoyed?

Short answer? Yes.

Long answer here >

