ObamaCare Already Jacking Up Health-Insurance Costs For Businesses -- So They're Cutting Benefits

They told me they wouldn’t do that!

Remember the part in the ObamaCare pitch when they said if you like your current healthcare, it won’t change?Turns out it might.



Companies are already announcing that their healthcare premium costs are going through the roof. Some are responding by firing people. Some are cutting benefits. And some are presumably eating it.

But costs they are a-rising.

A few examples from the WSJ:

Caterpillar said it would cost the company at least $100 million more in the first year alone.

Medical device maker Medtronic warned that new taxes on its products could force it to lay off a thousand workers.

Verizon announced to employees that it will likely have to cut healthcare benefits to offset the new costs

So, people who like your employer-provided health insurance, get ready to pay more or get less.

