Obama To Start A Hedge Fund?

His lingo wasn’t perfect, but we think we know what Obama meant in early March when he was talking about those attractive “profit and earning ratios.” And who cares, right? If you’d followed the president’s advice, you’d be up more than 20%!



President Obama, March 3:

“Profit and earning ratios are starting to get to the point where buying stocks is a potentially good deal if you’ve got a long-term perspective on it.”

