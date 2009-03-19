Obama's Coded Message To Geithner: You're Fired

Gawker observes that Obama gave Tim Geithner and the country a glimpse of Tim Geithner’s future yesterday. He spoke through the White House press secretary, and he spoke in code, but the meaning was clear.

John Cook, Gawker:

White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs said this afternoon that Barack Obama has “complete confidence” in flailing Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner. Which means he will be fired shortly. How long? Here’s a handy guide:

Tom Daschle

February 2, 2009: Obama is asked if he still supports Daschle’s nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services after Daschle admitted his failure to pay more than $140,000 in back taxes. He responds “Absolutely.”

February 3, 2009: Daschle withdraws nomination, Obama tells NBC News, “I screwed up.”

Lag time: 1 day.

Alberto Gonzales

April 23, 2007: George Bush says Attorney General Alberto Gonzales’ testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee “increased [his] confidence” in Gonzales.

August 27, 2007: Gonzales resigns.

Lag time: 4 months, 4 days.

