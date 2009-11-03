Obama "Seriously Considering" Second Stimulus As Unemployment Blasts Through 10%

Commerce Secretary Gary Locke told Bloomberg TV today that a second economic stimulus is “being hotly discussed and very seriously considered within the administration as well as members of Congress.”



Not surprisingly, this news triggered a spasm of backtracking: Locke’s spokesman now says he was being “imprecise.”

In any event… It appears a second, job-creating stimulus is coming up:

Bloomberg: Commerce Secretary Gary Locke was being “imprecise” when he said President Barack Obama’s advisers are seriously considering proposing a second stimulus measure, his spokesman said today.

Kevin Griffis, a Commerce Department spokesman, said in a phone interview that Locke was referring to “all the different job-creating measures being considered” in Washington rather than a single stimulus measure.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Locke said today: “If there is to be another stimulus — and that’s being hotly discussed and very seriously considered within the administration as well as members of Congress — it needs to be very targeted, very specific and we need to be very mindful of the deficit as well.”

Keep reading >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.