NYT's Sulzberger Still Fighting Wrong War

New York Times Co (NYT) publisher Arthur Sulzberger is still fighting the wrong war. Specifically, he’s trying to “save journalism”–which doesn’t need saving–instead of saving the New York Times (which does).
We don’t mean to keep needling Arthur, but we’re getting sick of hearing that “journalism” is synonymous with “the 2007-sized newsroom at the New York Times.”
In fact, the idea that, for society’s sake, we have to figure out a way to “save journalism” is just self-serving nonsense. Journalism is doing just fine.
For example, here are some news organisations Arthur might want to consider when making the case that journalism is on life support (as he did last week at Stony Brook):
- Bloomberg
- Reuters
- Dow Jones Newswires
- AP
- Wall Street Journal
- FOX News
- CNN
- 60 Minutes
- Vanity Fair
- Politico
- CNBC
- Gawker Media
- Huffington Post
- The blogosphere
- Calculated Risk
- All Things D
- Talking Points Memo
- The Drudge Report
- The Smoking Gun
Arthur will no doubt dismiss the last bunch as amateurs in pajamas and then terrify everyone with the next great scandal that won’t be uncovered if he can’t find some way to keep every last one of the 1,300 editorial jobs at the New York Times.
As if, in the event of the NYT’s untimely death, this year’s Deep Throat wouldn’t just send his stuff to Drudge, or the Smoking Gun, or Bloomberg (which, incidentally, also has a massive, highly talented newsroom that is in no danger of going bankrupt).
Arthur, you have a tough enough challenge on your plate, so stop worrying about society! Society’s doing just fine!*
*Or, more accurately, society may indeed have a million pressing problems to solve, but one of them is NOT the death of the New York Times.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.