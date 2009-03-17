NYT's Sulzberger Still Fighting Wrong War

New York Times Co (NYT) publisher Arthur Sulzberger is still fighting the wrong war. Specifically, he’s trying to “save journalism”–which doesn’t need saving–instead of saving the New York Times (which does).



We don’t mean to keep needling Arthur, but we’re getting sick of hearing that “journalism” is synonymous with “the 2007-sized newsroom at the New York Times.”

In fact, the idea that, for society’s sake, we have to figure out a way to “save journalism” is just self-serving nonsense. Journalism is doing just fine.

For example, here are some news organisations Arthur might want to consider when making the case that journalism is on life support (as he did last week at Stony Brook):

Bloomberg

Reuters

Dow Jones Newswires

AP

Wall Street Journal

FOX News

CNN

60 Minutes

Vanity Fair

Politico

CNBC

Gawker Media

Huffington Post

The blogosphere

Calculated Risk

All Things D

Talking Points Memo

The Drudge Report

The Smoking Gun

Arthur will no doubt dismiss the last bunch as amateurs in pajamas and then terrify everyone with the next great scandal that won’t be uncovered if he can’t find some way to keep every last one of the 1,300 editorial jobs at the New York Times.

As if, in the event of the NYT’s untimely death, this year’s Deep Throat wouldn’t just send his stuff to Drudge, or the Smoking Gun, or Bloomberg (which, incidentally, also has a massive, highly talented newsroom that is in no danger of going bankrupt).

Arthur, you have a tough enough challenge on your plate, so stop worrying about society! Society’s doing just fine!*

*Or, more accurately, society may indeed have a million pressing problems to solve, but one of them is NOT the death of the New York Times.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.