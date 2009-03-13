NTSB Freaks Out About Flaky 777 Engines, Demands Redesign

Just don’t fly 777s for the six months it will take Rolls to redesign the engines so they don’t freeze and quit, and you’ll be fine.

Andy Pasztor, WSJ: Prompted by two instances of sudden thrust reductions involving Boeing 777 engines built by Rolls-Royce Group PLC, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board issued urgent recommendations for the manufacturer to redesign part of the engines to prevent ice from blocking fuel flow during flight.

The high-profile move, which comes despite quiet but ongoing redesign efforts by Rolls-Royce, indicates the board’s concern over potential hazards stemming from the current design of the oil-cooler system on Rolls-Royce’s widely used Trent 800 engine model. The board said Wednesday that without swift action, it remains concerned that “additional failure events may occur and could result in accidents and injuries.”

