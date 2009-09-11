Now You Can Comment On The Business Insider Using Your Facebook Login

Our tech gurus Ian White, Jason Merriman, and Andrew Fleming have added a cool new feature to The Business Insider: You can now log in and comment using your Facebook account, instead of creating a separate Business Insider login and password.



Here are the benefits:

No need to create (and remember) a TBI login and password

No need to add your name, email, and URL every time you comment (if you’re not logged in)

Ability to publish your comments to your Facebook wall in addition to The Business Insider (they’re your comments–might as well take them with you)

Your cool Facebook picture will appear next to your comments

You can still log in and comment the regular way, too. And you can also still comment anonymously, without being signed in. So no worries!

Here’s how the Facebook integration works:

If you have a Facebook account, just look up in the upper righthand corner of this page (or any page on the site). If you’re not signed into Business Insider, you’ll see something that looks like this: Log In Using Facebook.

(If you ARE logged in, you’ll see a slightly different option, in which you can SWITCH to your Facebook login. It’s the same process, so don’t worry about it. You can also just stay logged in with your regular Business Insider login or not log in at all–your call.)

To log in with Facebook, just click the Log In Using Facebook link.

You should quickly see a popup screen that looks like this:

If you’re signed into Facebook, this screen should auto-populate your Facebook email and password. If it doesn’t, just add them manually. Then click Connect at the bottom.

The status at the top should soon say…

Logged in as YOUR NAME (with the little Facebook icon).

That’s it. You’re done. You can now comment with your name and Facebook picture. If you like, you can also publish your comments to your Facebook wall.

If you want to leave a comment when you’re logged in using your Facebook ID, here’s what your comments will look like:

And you also have the option of publishing your comments directly to your Facebook wall, so all your friends can see how smart and/or funny you are.

If you want to publish your comments to your Facebook wall, just check the box below the comment window.

See it there, in the image below?

One additional note: If you don’t want to login with Facebook right now, you don’t have to. You can just wait until you want to make a comment, and then log in right from the comment screen.

Here’s how to do that:

When you’re not logged into the site, the comment window looks like this:

If you want to comment with your Facebook ID, just click the blue Connect with Facebook button. Then go through the same quick process above.

Again, you DON’T NEED TO SIGN IN AT ALL. You can keep entering your info every time you comment.

This new feature is just for your convenience. You CAN log in using Facebook, if you want to. And then you can get your sharp-looking mug up there and take your comments with you.

And don’t worry about sharing any secret Facebook login info with us. We never see it. Thanks to the magic of something called “Facebook Connect,” the Facebook screen autopopulates directly from Facebook. It’s Facebook that knows everything about you, not us. And they’re not saying a thing!

