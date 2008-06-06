Henry Blodget Not Voting For Carl Icahn In Yahoo (YHOO)-Microsoft (MSFT) Fight

From Silicon Alley Insider: We are Yahoo (YHOO) shareholders. Which means we’ve got a vote coming up.



Specifically, assuming Jerry & Co. don’t whip a deal out of their sleeves, we have about seven weeks to make up our minds whether to vote for Jerry at the August 1 board meeting–or vote for Carl Icahn and get Jerry fired.

Well, guess what? We don’t need seven weeks. We’ve already made up our minds. We’re voting for Jerry.

