No One Wants To Buy Art Anymore

Christie’s’ sales drop 35% in the first half…

Bloomberg: Christie’s International sold 1.2 billion pounds ($1.98 billion) of art and antiques worldwide in the first half, a decrease of 35 per cent from a year earlier, the auction house said in an e-mailed statement.

A total of 211 works of art sold for more than $1 million, compared with 457 items in the same period a year earlier as the economic slowdown deterred collectors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.