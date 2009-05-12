No Green Shoots In Commercial Real Estate

Henry Blodget

ZeroHedge grabs some recent charts from Realpoint that illustrate the ongoing commercial real estate meltdown. Click to enlarge.

Most notable is the explosion in 90+ day delinquencies for March relative to

April. In fact the deterioration is accelerating across all metrics: no second derivative green shoots anywhere in sight in CRE land.

More charts and analysis at ZeroHedge >

And here are Realpoint’s uplifting recent ratings changes on the CMBS sector (Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities).

Realpoint CMBS

