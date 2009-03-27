Nikki Finke Blasts Sharon Waxman, Denies Everything*

Star Hollywood blogger Nikki Finke (right) has blasted another blogger (presumably Sharon Waxman, below) for getting everything wrong in a post about how Nikki had received several offers for her site, Deadline Hollywood Daily.

Normally, I wouldn’t even bother to publicly respond. But the blogger is claiming to have interviewed me. This is false as well as the statements attributed to me. The blogger has taken my off-the-record “Umms” and “Hmms” and other noncommittal responses from one brief and casual conversation on another subject, and not only put these on-the-record, but also drawn inferences from them that have no basis in reality — a common complaint against this blogger. As for the blog post itself, everything in it is wrong (from the phantom sales discussions to the lowball traffic numbers).

No love lost between those two, apparently.

Earlier, we reported a rumour that Huffington Post might be buying Nikki’s Deadline Hollywood Daily. This wouldn’t surprise us. HuffPo is nuts about entertainment coverage and has a huge bankroll for acquisitions. Nikki, meanwhile, is the axe in Hollywood, and has reportedly entertained the possibility of selling her site.

Sharon did not mention Huffington Post as a possible buyer, so Nikki’s blanket denial of everything Sharon said presumably leaves this option open.

UPDATE: We have spoken with a source close to the situation who says that the Huffington Post has expressed interest in buying Nikki’s site. But the source denounced the rumour that a deal was in progress.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.