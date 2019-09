We regret to say that Newsweek has rejected our offer to buy the company.



Newsweek did not give any reasons for the rejection, so we must assume that the magazine is holding out for a higher price. We will noodle about the possibility of raising our bid.

(It would help if we could see the numbers, though.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.