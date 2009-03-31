New York Times Folding The "City" Section

The New York Times will combine its stand-alone “City” section with other regional sections in about a month, a source close to the situation says. This will be one of the company’s latest moves to save money as its traditional business collapses.

The City section was reportedly run at breakeven. The regional sections (Connecticut, Long Island, etc.), meanwhile, make money. By combining the sections, the company should be able to save on printing, distribution, and content costs.

A smart move for the business. A bummer for folks who work for and read the City section.

