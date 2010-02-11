New Trend: It's OK To Have Sex With Your Co-Workers Now

Office romance is coming out of the closet. More than any other time during my 19 years of writing this column, the workplace has become a place for courtship. Some 67% of employees say they see no need to hide their office relationships, up from 54% in 2005, says a CareerBuilder survey of 5,231 employees released Tuesday.

In the past, “the Baby Boomers kept office romance secret” amid fears of career damage or reprisal, says Helaine Olen, co-author with Stephanie Losee of “Office Mate,” a book on the topic. Now, amid growing openness about sexuality and greater equality between the sexes, she says, singles “are saying, ‘Why is anybody even bothering to keep this secret at all?”‘

