New Study Says Thirdhand Smoke Can Kill You. Philip Morris Does Not Return Call Seeking Comment

Tobacco smoke contamination lingering on furniture, clothes and other surfaces, dubbed thirdhand smoke, may react with indoor air chemicals to form potential cancer-causing substances, a study found.

After exposing a piece of paper to smoke, researchers found the sheet had levels of newly formed carcinogens that were 10 times higher after three hours in the presence of an indoor air chemical called nitrous acid commonly emitted by household appliances or cigarette smoke. That means people may face a risk from indoor tobacco smoke in a way that’s never been recognised before, said one of the study’s authors, Lara Gundel…

A spokesman for Philip Morris USA, a unit of Altria Group Inc., did not return a telephone call for comment. Spokesmen for Reynolds American Inc. and Lorillard Inc. did not respond to telephone calls for comment.

