New Plane Security Rules: No Electronics, No Getting Up Last Hour, 1 Bag

After the latest attempt to blow up a plane, the TSA is again tightening security measures, at least on international flights into US.
The TSA has a briefing this morning, but analyst Charlene Li has already experienced some new restrictions firsthand on a flight to the US from Canada:
So that means “no working.”
Paul Kedrosky has already announced his decision to fly less. And we can’t say we blame him.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.