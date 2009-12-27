New Plane Security Rules: No Electronics, No Getting Up Last Hour, 1 Bag

Henry Blodget

After the latest attempt to blow up a plane, the TSA is again tightening security measures, at least on international flights into US.

The TSA has a briefing this morning, but analyst Charlene Li has already experienced some new restrictions firsthand on a flight to the US from Canada:

Charlene Li Plane Tweet 1
Charlene Li Plane Tweet 2

So that means “no working.”

Paul Kedrosky has already announced his decision to fly less.  And we can’t say we blame him.

