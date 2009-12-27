New Plane Security Rules: No Electronics, No Getting Up Last Hour, 1 Bag

After the latest attempt to blow up a plane, the TSA is again tightening security measures, at least on international flights into US.



The TSA has a briefing this morning, but analyst Charlene Li has already experienced some new restrictions firsthand on a flight to the US from Canada:

So that means “no working.”

Paul Kedrosky has already announced his decision to fly less. And we can’t say we blame him.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.