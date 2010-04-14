New Jersey Teachers Union Official Wants Governor Dead For Proposing Salary Freeze

Governor Christie is calling for the firing of the Teachers’ Union official who sought for prayers Christie’s death. Christie was discussing death threats and other items on CNBC. (Video below)



New Jersey has a state budget of $29 billion and a deficit of $11 billion. New Jersey has among the highest property taxes in the nation yet the union wants more tax hikes.

Christie says the union argument “you are hurting the children” is an old, long worn out song. I agree. Moreover, all Christie is asking the union to do is accept a 1 year salary freeze and contribute 1.5% to their benefits (about $750 dollars a year for a $50,000 teacher).

Christie notes that Compulsory Teachers’ Union dues are $730 a year. If the union wanted to do something for the kids, and the teachers, it could suspend those.

Unions are the “Bullies of State Street” says Christie.

Indeed, I do not believe Christie has asked for enough. Union benefits are overly generous. Full family medical and dental benefits are about $18,000 to $22,000 a year. The private sector does not get anything like that for $750 a year, let alone free.



