New Jersey Developer Courts Terrorized Wall Street With "Get Out Of New York" Ads

Panicked that any minute now you’ll find out that your entire company is just an elaborate sting operation set up by a crusading Andrew Cuomo? Or, alternately, that a desperate New York legislature is going to tax you into oblivion?



Then move to New Jersey!

That’s the message a creative New Jersey real-estate developer is sending to our readers today, via the banners you might see flashing across the top of your screen.

The live site is here >

And here’s who’s behind it:

(No, they didn’t pay us to write this post. We just thought it was funny.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.