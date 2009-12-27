New Flight Security Rules Now Official: No Standing Up, Working, Or Holding Things During Last Hour Of Flights

According to a notice on Air Canada’s web site, as expected, the TSA has issued new rules to make it harder for people to blow up planes:



New rules imposed by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration also limit on-board activities by customers and crew in U.S. airspace that may adversely impact on-board service.

Among other things, during the final hour of flight customers must remain seated, will not be allowed to access carry-on baggage, or have personal belongings or other items on their laps.

Nothing specific about “electronics” yet, though they presumably qualify as “personal belongings.”

The new rules presumably mean that for flights of 90 minutes or less, you can’t get up, move, or work.

We guess we’re glad the TSA is getting serious about making it harder to blow up planes. But here’s our question:

What’s so special about the last hour of flight? If you’re dead-set on blowing up a plane, can’t you just do it earlier in the flight?

