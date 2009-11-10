They're Back: Nervous Bankers Finally Willing To Lend Again

Once a quarter, the government asks bankers about their lending policies. The resulting document, the Senior Loan Officer Ooinion Survey, provides a snapshot of current lending trends.



The upshot of the October survey?

Banks are still tightening their lending standards, but at a far slower rate than they were in the spring. More importantly, banks are actually willing to lend to consumers again (see below).

Of course, consumers are broke and jobless and not eager to start borrowing again. But that’s a different story.

Asha Bangalore of Northern Trust put together her usual excellent charts on survey. We’ve included them and some of Asha’s commentary in the slideshow below.

See highlights of the October 2009 Senior Loan Officer Survey



Fewer banks are still tightening lending standards... Asha Bangalore, Northern Trust: The main aspect that stands out in the October 2009 Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey is that

lending conditions were less tight than survey results of July 2009 indicated and they was a

substantial improvement from the October 2008 survey when credit markets had frozen. The net

fraction of banks that reported tightening standards on commercial and industrial (C&I) loans for

large firms dropped to 14% during October from 31.5% in July and was noticeably below the

peak of 83.6% reported in January 2009 (see chart 1). A similar reduction in the number of banks

reporting tightening lending standards was reported for C&I loans to small firms Source: Northern Trust Loan demand still low, but getting consistently less bad Fewer banks are still increasing their loan pricing... Asha Bangalore, Northern Trust: About 40% of banks reported increasing spreads of loan rates over their cost of funds, which is

significant decline from the situation reported in October 2008 and January 2009 surveys (see

chart 3). In sum, cost of funds is easing and underwriting standards of loans have been eased but

demand for loans has to gather steam in the business sector. Source: Northern Trust A good sign for commercial real estate: Banks are freaking out less here, too Asha Bangalore, Northern Trust: Given the problems of the commercial real estate sector, the fact that there were fewer banks

reporting a tightening of underwriting standards in October (33.9%) compared with the earlier

quarters, suggests that the commercial real estate market may be in marginally less

trouble than anticipated. Source: Northern Trust Banks still tightening prime mortgage standards, but less so on subprime Source: Northern Trust Demand for mortgages has picked up significantly in the last three quarters Source: Northern Trust Fewer banks tightening credit card standards... Asha Bangalore, Northern Trust: The number of banks tightening standards for credit cards and other consumer loans fell in

October, particularly in comparison with the situation in the second-half of 2008 (see chart 7).

Are consumers willing to borrow? Chart 8 indicates that fewer bankers see a willingness among

consumers to borrow in October vs. the situation in July. The Senior Loan Officer Survey

indicates that bankers are more willing to lend (see chart 9) to consumers compared with the

situation a year ago. Employment has to post a significant increase for households to be

enthusiastic about borrowing. Source: Northern Trust Still low demand for consumers loans... Source: Northern Trust BUT! Banks are now willing to lend to consumers again Source: Northern Trust Conclusion: Credit tightening cycle coming to an end... Paving the way for actual loosening!

