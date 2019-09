Apparently there’s some confusion within NBC as to what time it is elsewhere in the world (check out those clocks). Perhaps they could enlist the help of some of their bureaus to figure it out?



A screen-shot from Wednesday’s Nightly News:

Screenshot: Scott Kurnit

Don’t Miss:

iPhone Lines Around The World >

The Worst CEOs Ever >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.