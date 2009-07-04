NBC Attacks, Tries To Stomp Out Wimbledon Semifinal Streams*

UPDATE: The match is over. It was excellent (live). We won’t wreck the outcome for you. But in case you don’t want to waste the rest of your afternooon watching the tape-delay on NBC TV, just search for the results anywhere online, turn on the radio, visit a newspaper web site, visit NBC Sports.com (where their headline blares out the winner while the video only shows the same tape delay), or watch any news channel on TV.

EARLIER: Roddick and Murray are in the middle of the fourth set of their riveting Wimbledon semifinal, with Roddick leading 2 sets to 1.

For the last three hours, US tennis fans have been able to blunt their outrage at NBC for refusing to show the match live by watching a Spanish ESPN feed on UStream or a BBC feed on Justin.tv. This experience is a far cry from watching in HD on a big flat-screen, but it’s a thousand times better than watching NBC’s tape delay.

Unfortunately, it appears that NBC has now discovered that a renegade band of infuriated viewers has actually found a way to enjoy the match (see above) and it has begun shutting down the uStream and Justin.tv feeds.

When there’s a will there’s a way, though, and fans throughout the world are continually working hard to give US comrades a way to participate in the excitement. We just found a Mexican feed here. We expect it will have a short lifespan. If it disappears, try searching ustream and justin.tv for new feeds.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.