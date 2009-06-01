Nassim Taleb Goes Long Inflation

The “Black Swan Protection Protocol–Inflation” fund is getting set to bet on hyperinflation.



WSJ: Universa Investments LP is known for its ties to investor Nassim Nicholas Taleb…

Universa’s bet is that rising prices will reach levels few expect as governments seek to goose their economies…

Universa will invest in options tied to commodities such as corn, crude oil and copper, as well as options on stocks such as oil drillers and gold miners…

Mr. Taleb doesn’t have an ownership interest in the Santa Monica, Calif., firm, but he has significant investments in it and helps shape its strategies.

Note that this is only one of Universa’s funds. Taleb himself will presumably be hedged. The fund also plans to short Treasuries.

