Nader On Obama: "A Frightened Man," "Beyond Disappointing"

Ralph Nader’s not happy with President Obama:



Aaron Task, TechTicker: President Obama has come under withering attacks from right-wing politicians, pundits and Tea Party throwers. But the Glenn Becks of the world could learn a few things from Ralph Nader when it comes to criticising the President.Here’s a sample of what the famed consumer advocate and former Green Party presidential candidate says of Obama in the accompanying video:

His early months in office have been “very disappointing.”

Obama is “a frightened man,” who won’t take on corporate power.

Obama is “conflict averse” – and a “harmony ideology type,” who’s being taken advantage of by the sharks in Congress, of both parties.

He’s “Bush-Cheney redux” when it comes to military and foreign policy, “albeit with better speeches” to the Muslim world. Given Obama’s handling of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Nader wonders in amazement: “And they gave him the [Nobel] Peace Prize?”

Nader’s main gripe is that Obama has “turned his back on the very people” who voted him into office, imploring the President to invite representatives of consumer, environmental and worker groups to the White House — “as they elbow their way between the hordes of corporate execs, speculators and criminals that have received invitations there.”

Notably, the accompanying interview was conducted prior to reports that Obama has backed away from a campaign promise (threat?) to raise taxes on corporations overseas profits.

Gee, I wonder what Nader would have to say about that…

In all seriousness, if Nader’s views of Obama are shared by other progressives and “lefties,” his warnings about the Democrats being the minority after the 2010 mid-term elections may very well come to fruition.

