Murdoch Sees Himself As A Modern-Day Caesar Conquering The Uncivilized New Media Gauls

Kara Swisher offers a fascinating tidbit from the bowels of News Corp.



The company’s code name for its digital strategy is “Alesia,” in reference to a famous Roman seige in which Caesar finally conquered the ferocious, uncivilized, and perpetually annoying Gaulish hordes.

This victory, Kara explains, made Caesar’s career, setting him up to become emperor of the whole Roman world. It required “perseverance” and “ingenuity” and all those other things that great military victories are always said to entail.

And how did it work out for the Gauls?

They were forced to live as Roman slaves for 500 years.

We wish we could be inspired by this story and start rooting for Rupert in his quest to roll back the clock to the age when civilized media moguls ruled the world.

Alas, all we can think of is Asterix, Obelix, and the rest of those scrappy Gauls–as well as the buffoonish Romans they thumbed their noses at day-in day-out through all those awesome cartoons.

