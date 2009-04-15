More Yahoo Firings On The Way

Carol Bartz is getting ready to whack a few hundred Yahoos, apparently. Not unexpected, given that last year’s holiday layoffs didn’t go far enough, but still a bummer.



Last fall, we estimated that Yahoo needed to shrink by about 3,000 positions. Carol’s also trying to sell Hot Jobs and other non-core businesses, so perhaps she’ll shrink headcount that way. Let’s just hope she isn’t setting the company up for death by a thousand cuts.

Miguel Helft, NYT: Yahoo is planning a new round of layoffs, the first since Carol Bartz became chief executive in January, according to several people with knowledge of the situation. The layoffs could affect several hundred employees and may be announced as early as Tuesday when Yahoo reports first-quarter financial results…

The cuts would be the third round of layoffs at Yahoo in little more than a year. The Internet company…laid off about 1,000 workers early in 2008. It cut 1,400 or so in the fourth quarter of last year… It ended the year with 13,600 employees.

See Also: Yahoo Fat Farm: How Many Yahoos Does Yahoo Need To Fire To Get “Fit”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.