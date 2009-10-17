Moral Of Balloon Boy Hoax: Fake Reality TV Only OK When Networks Produce It

Yesterday, the country was riveted for hours by the six-year-old boy floating over Colorado trapped in a homemade balloon.



Then the country watched the daring capture of the balloon in the field.

Then the country was horrified by the thought that the balloon boy had fallen out.

Then the country was relieved to hear that the balloon boy had actually been hiding in a box at his house.

Then the country learned on live television (courtesy of the balloon boy) that the whole balloon boy thing was probably just a hoax.

Then the country watched the balloon boy throw up on live TV this morning when his father was asked whether it was, in fact, a hoax.

And now the investigations have started.

All of which has added up to an excellent 24 hours for the media industry, which has covered the unfolding Balloon Boy story non-stop.

If the whole thing turns out to be a hoax, which at this point seems likely, the media will now devote the next 24 hours to heaping scorn on Balloon Dad–who previously had apparently wanted to appear on another reality TV program, “Wife Swap.”

And that will be ironic.

Why?

Because “Wife Swap” and other “reality-TV” productions are only slightly less staged than the Balloon Boy Hoax.

The big (only?) difference is that yesterday the media (apparently) wasn’t aware of the joke.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.