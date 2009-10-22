Moody's Raj Tipster: I Didn't Tell Rajaratnam A Thing

They finally found the mysterious Moody’s tipster–Deep Shah–who is alleged to have told Raj Rajaratnam about the Hilton takeover.



He acknowledges that he knew about the takeover. He vehemently denies passing this info along.

Shefali Anand, Serena Ng, WSJ “I’m shocked” to hear about the allegations, Mr. Shah said when reached in Mumbai, adding that he was hearing of his alleged involvement in the insider-trading case for the first time. “I don’t know anything about this.”…

Mr. Shah confirmed that, while at Moody’s, his bosses told him about the pending Hilton takeover. But he denied passing on any information or receiving any such money. “My ethics will not allow me to do something like that,” he said.

Mr. Shah, who is an Indian citizen, attended college at Wittenberg University in Ohio. He joined Moody’s in the summer of 2004 and was promoted three years later. In late 2007, he moved back to his home country for family reasons and is currently working in his father’s business in Mumbai, he said.

Mr. Shah said he didn’t know Mr. Rajaratnam. He also said he never met, called or emailed anyone to specifically share information about Hilton or any other deal he worked on while at Moody’s.

The relevant portion of the DA’s complaint, referring to the Moody’s leak, is here

