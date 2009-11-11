Mishkin: It's Cool That The Fed Is Blowing Another Bubble Because This Kind Of Bubble Is Harmless

An interesting theory from former Fed governor Frederic Mishkin:



There are two kinds of asset bubbles. The first kind is bubbles supported by debt leverage, which are dangerous. The second kind is bubbles supported by crazed, drunken speculation, which are relatively harmless.

The Fed should act aggressively to stop the first kind of bubble, such as the one we had a couple of years ago (which, needless to say, the Fed didn’t do anything about except deny its existence and make encouraging noises).

The Fed should ignore the second kind of bubble, meanwhile, because when it bursts, the wreckage won’t be too bad (the tech bubble, for example).

We’re having the second kind of bubble now, Mishkin says–the harmless kind–so the Fed should just sit back and let the speculators gamble themselves silly.

A couple of points:

First, is Mishkin really so certain that this bubble is of the harmless variety? It seems to us the government is borrowing an awful lot of money to support it. So how is this bubble not debt-fuelled?

Second, is Mishkin really so confident that these two flavours of bubble can be correctly identified while they’re happening? As we recall, at the peak of the last bubble in 2007, the Fed was not just not telling us what kind of bubble we were having. It was telling us we weren’t having any kind of bubble. So it’s hard to imagine that, next time, they’ll know not just that we’re having a bubble, but which kind it is.

In any event, here’s Mishkin in the FT, with great news for asset speculators worldwide:

There is increasing concern that we may be experiencing another round of asset-price bubbles that could pose great danger to the economy. Does this danger provide a case for the US Federal Reserve to exit from its zero-interest-rate policy sooner rather than later, as many commentators have suggested? The answer is no.

Are potential asset-price bubbles always dangerous? Asset-price bubbles can be separated into two categories. The first and dangerous category is one I call “a credit boom bubble”, in which exuberant expectations about economic prospects or structural changes in financial markets lead to a credit boom. The resulting increased demand for some assets raises their price and, in turn, encourages further lending against these assets, increasing demand, and hence their prices, even more, creating a positive feedback loop. This feedback loop involves increasing leverage, further easing of credit standards, then even higher leverage, and the cycle continues.

Eventually, the bubble bursts and asset prices collapse, leading to a reversal of the feedback loop…

The second category of bubble, what I call the “pure irrational exuberance bubble”, is far less dangerous because it does not involve the cycle of leveraging against higher asset values. Without a credit boom, the bursting of the bubble does not cause the financial system to seize up and so does much less damage. For example, the bubble in technology stocks in the late 1990s was not fuelled by a feedback loop between bank lending and rising equity values; indeed, the bursting of the tech-stock bubble was not accompanied by a marked deterioration in bank balance sheets…

Read the whole thing >

