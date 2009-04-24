Microsoft Earnings Preview: Anyone's Guess

Microsoft (MSFT) reports FQ3 earnings after the close. The conference call will start at 5:30 pm EST (listen here). We will analyse the results and commentary LIVE here, beginning at 4PM ET.
PREVIEW
Microsoft got hammered last quarter, missing expectations for the first time in years. The company also pulled its guidance off the table, so Wall Street’s “estimates” this quarter are actually estimates. The consensus calls for a slight decline in revenue year-over-year.
Please join us here for live analysis of the numbers and earnings call as soon at 4PM ET / 1PM ET.
Consensus for key metrics:
- Revenue of $14.1 billion
- EPS of $0.39
Approximate consensus divisional revenue breakdown:
- Client revenue: $3.4 billion
- Server/Tools revenue: $3.7 billion
- Online Services revenue: $850 million
- MBD revenue: $4.7 billion
- Entertainment revenue: $1.6 billion
Consensus Outlook:
- June: $15 billion / $0.40
- FY 2009 (June): $60.8 billion / $1.74
- FY 2010 (June): $61.8 billion / $1.92
