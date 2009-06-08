Microsoft Blows Millions Advertising "Bing"

Microsoft (MSFT) has plenty of cash, so it can afford to burn some. But we do have a few questions for the folks in charge of burning money advertising “Bing.”



Have Yahoo’s advertisements for its search engine been successful?

How about Ask.com’s?

How much has Google spent advertising its search engine?

And we don’t mean to rain on the parade, but “From now on, bing and decide”?

Stick to software, Softies! That’s what you’re great at.

