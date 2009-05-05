Mexico's Brilliant PR Move

Great PR for a country trying to keep its tourism industry from falling apart.

From the WSJ: While tangled up with Sebastian Penco of the local Everton squad in Vina del Mar, Chile, on Wednesday, Mr. Reynoso went through an elaborate pantomime of infecting Mr. Penco with the swine flu virus. Mr. Reynoso coughed in his opponent’s face and then appeared to expel mucus from his nostrils towards Mr. Penco.

Mr. Reynoso subsequently said he didn’t have the flu. But his aggressive display, replayed thousands of times on YouTube, may be complicating the already difficult task Mexican teams face in finding a venue for their games in the prestigious Libertadores Cup competition. Keep reading >

Here’s the video:





