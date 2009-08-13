Mass Firings At AOL Next Week?

A former AOLer says there’s chatter in Dulles about how 2000 people will be sacked next week.



The magnitude and timing of such cuts make sense–AOL’s cost structure is still too big for the strategy it is now pursuing, and Tim Armstrong foreshadowed layoffs at the pep rally last month.

That said, a source close to the company has not heard about these particular layoffs. So we suspect either that they aren’t happening next week or that they’re not as big as the chatter suggests.

The source does expect significant layoffs at some point, though. More as we get it…

See Also:

Tim Armstrong Foreshadows More AOL Cuts

More AOL Layoffs Are Inevitable, Unfortunately

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.