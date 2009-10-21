Mary Meeker's Awesome Internet Presentation From Web 2.0

Morgan Stanley analyst Mary Meeker gives an excellent macro Internet presentation at Web 2.0 Summit each year.
This year, Mary focused on the economy and mobile Internet.
The entire presentation is embedded below (courtesy of Morgan Stanley). The section on Mobile starts on page 28.
We have also put together the key Mobile highlights with our commentary.
Mary Meeker’s Internet Presentation 2009
Ecommerce is growing, as are premium subscription services.
Note how small ads are, though. The prospects for mobile advertising are way overhyped.
Source: Morgan Stanley
