Martin Armstrong Writes From Solitary Confinement: "We Are Entering Phase II Of The Debt Crisis"

Philosopher Martin Armstrong, already in jail, has apparently been thrown in solitary confinement for distributing manifestos. Below, via Zero Hedge, is what purports to be Martin’s latest handwritten solution to our economic crisis, apparently smuggled out of prison.



Basically, the solution is:

Convert world debts to equity

Eliminate all taxes except local sales tax

If this document is genuine, though, the more noteworthy fact is that it was somehow scribbled in longhand and smuggled out of solitary confinement:

Martin Armstrong From the Hole 3910



